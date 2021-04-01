5 firms to recall nearly 230,000 vehicles over faulty parts

(Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 240,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.



The five companies, including Kia Corp., Ford Sales & Service Korea Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea, are recalling a combined 238,914 units due to faulty components in 39 models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



The problems include faulty exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) in BMW's 520d sedan, a faulty high-pressure fuel pipe in the Genesis G80 sedan and a faulty crankshaft wheel system in FCA Korea's 300C sedan, it said.



The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.