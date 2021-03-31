 Back To Top
Entertainment

CJ CGV to screen 11 Oscar nominated films starting Saturday

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 3, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Apr 3, 2021 - 16:01
Poster of “Minari,” which earned six nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards (Pancinema)
Poster of "Minari," which earned six nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards (Pancinema)

Multiplex chain CJ CGV will screen 11 films nominated for this year’s Academy Awards at its 35 theaters starting Saturday.

“Nomadland” directed by Chloe Zhao, “Judas and the Black Messiah” directed by Shaka King and “Quo Vadis, Aida?” directed by Jasmila Zbanic will be screened before their official release as part of the special screening program that will give theatergoers an opportunity to watch Oscar nominated films, the cinema operator said.

“Nomadland” is a strong contender for best picture, while also earning five other Oscar nominations -- for cinematography, actress in a leading role, directing, film editing and adapted screenplay. Since the film premiered in September at the Venice Film Festival and won the Golden Lion award, it has bagged over 200 prizes, including the Golden Globes’ top prize, for best drama film.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is an American biographical drama film about Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya) set in Illinois in the late 1960s. It earned six Oscar nominations including best actor in supporting role, best cinematography, best original song, best picture and best original screenplay. Actors Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya both were nominated for best actor in a supporting role.

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” depicts the story of UN translator Aida (Jasna Djuricic) from the small town of Srebrenica in 1955. When the Serbian army takes over, Aida’s family is among thousands of people looking for shelter in a UN camp. It is nominated for best international feature at the Oscars

The exclusive “Minari: Featurette” film with 13 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews will also be screened, according to CJ CGV.

“Minari” earned six nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards: best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor, best score and best supporting actress.

CJ CGV added that other Oscar nominated films like “Soul,” “Tenet” and “Mank” will also be screened.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
