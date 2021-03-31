 Back To Top
Life&Style

New CEOs take over at Korea Herald, Herald Corp.

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 19:07       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 19:07
New Herald Corp. CEO and publisher Jeon Chang-hyeop (left) and new Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young.
New Herald Corp. CEO and publisher Jeon Chang-hyeop (left) and new Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young.
The Korea Herald announced Wednesday the appointment of Choi Jin-young as The Korea Herald CEO and Jeon Chang-hyeop as the Herald Corp. CEO and publisher.

Choi was a two-term mayor of Namwon, North Jeolla Province, and previously served as the president of Woolim Holdings. He is a graduate of Kyung Hee University. As The Korea Herald CEO, Choi is expected to focus on expanding digital content and strengthening The Korea Herald brand. 

Herald Corp. also promoted Jeon Chang-hyeop, senior executive director for marketing, to CEO of the corporation that publishes The Korea Herald and The Herald Business. Jeon replaced Kwon Chung-won who was named adviser to the company.

Having joined Naeway Economic Daily, since renamed Herald Business, in 1991, Jeon has been with Herald Corp. for 30 years. He was most recently the managing director. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
