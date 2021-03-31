Kakao Bank CEO’s term extended for another 2 years

Kakao Bank CEO Yoon Ho-young (Kakao Bank)
Kakao Bank, the banking arm of mobile giant Kakao, on Wednesday said that its board decided to extend CEO Yoon Ho-young’s term for another two years.
Yoon has led the country’s second internet-only bank since 2016.
On Tuesday, the board also appointed three new members -- Jin Woong-sub, former head of the Financial Services Commission, Oh Pyeong-seob, former vice president of KB Kookmin Bank, and Choi Soo-yeol, a partner at Samdo Accounting Firm.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)