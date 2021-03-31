S. Korea to boost eco-friendly energy tech to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

Carbon dioxide emissions (Yonhap)

South Korea said Wednesday it aims to acquire core technologies in eco-friendly energy sectors, such as highly-efficient solar panels and large-scale wind turbines, to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.



Last year, South Korea unveiled its carbon neutrality goal to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and nurture eco-friendly industries.



Under the plan, the country aims to develop new technologies to meet its target, such as improving efficiency in solar panels from the current level of 27 percent to 35 percent by 2030, as well as developing homegrown 15 megawatt wind turbines, compared to existing 5.5 MW offerings.



The country will also work to reduce the cost of hydrogen fuel to 4,000 won ($3.5) per kilogram over the same period from the current cost of 7,000 won per kilogram.



The government added that it is also planning for a massive research and development project to develop technologies that can help reduce carbon emissions in heavy emitting industries, such as steel, petrochemicals, semiconductors and display manufacturing.



The government will also spend 20.1 billion won this year to foster professionals in sectors focused on carbon neutrality, such as the petrochemical and future cars industries.



South Korea has already unveiled a set of measures to boost eco-friendly automobiles, such as building at least 500,000 units of charging stations for electric vehicles by 2025. (Yonhap)



