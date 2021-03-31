[Today’s K-pop] Shinee to unveil repackaged 7th LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Shinee is putting out a repackaged version of its recently released seventh studio album, named “Atlantis,” said label SM Entertainment Wednesday.



It will include nine tracks from the LP “Don’t Call Me” as well as three new songs: “Atlantis,” “Area” and “Days and Years.”



The veteran idol band came out with new music for the first time in 2 and a 1/2 years and topped iTunes top albums chart in 47 regions. It will host an online concert, first standalone concert in three years and the first digital, on April 4. It might be the last chance to see all four members together on the stage for a while, though, as Taemin hinted at starting his military duty in summer during a recent live chat with fans. All three others, most recently Minho in November, completed their service.



The repack will be unveiled on April 21 and the albums will hit the sales rack three days later.



GOT7’s JB may sign with Jay Park





JB of GOT7 is in the talks with Jay Park’s H1GHR Music, according to media reports on Wednesday. The hip-hop label said that no decisions have been made yet, following the reports.



JB has been the leader of the band since its debut in January 2014 and has participated in writing a series of songs for its albums.



In January, the seven members decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment and most of them already found new home: Jinyoung at BH Entertainment, Yugyeom at AOMG, Bambam at Abyss Company and Youngjae and Jackson at Sublime Artist Agency.



They promised fans that they will remain as GOT7, though, and with JB still in the lead role, released a single named “Encore.”



H1GHR Music is a hip-hop and R&B label co-founded by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone in 2017.



Treasure sails into Japan with much fanfare





Treasure officially debuted in Japan rolling out its first Japanese studio album “The First Step: Treasure Effect” on Wednesday.



The album landed at the top of Japan’s leading music Website LINE Music’s top 100 album chart raising expectations for the upcoming tally by Oricon.



The LP consists of 13 tracks: Japanese version of 12 songs from its first studio album that already gained popularity in Japan despite the Korean lyrics as well as “Beautiful,” its first Japanese song and an ending theme song from the original soundtrack of animation “Black Clover.”



The 12-piece act topped major charts in Japan with pre-debut releases, “Boy,” “I Love You,” “Mmm” and “My Treasure.”



The band sold over 1 million albums before its debut in Japan and its own web drama “It’s Okay, That’s Friendship” that was uploaded earlier this month drew more than 2 million views in three days.



Jessi draws global attention with new single





