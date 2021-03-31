 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek’s labor union continues to reach out to society

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 19:21       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 19:21
LG Innotek labor union leaders, including chief Kim Dong-eui (front row, third from right), pose with officials from a rehabilitation hospital after delivering packages of donated items to the hospital in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, Tuesday. (LG Innotek)
The labor union of LG Innotek has sent various items to COVID-19 front-line workers as a token of appreciation for their contributions to society, the company said Wednesday.

Various branches of the union organized the donations on their own, which in total amount to 33 million won ($29,000). The Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, chapter, for instance, prepared stationery sets for 111 nurses and nursing assistants whose children began school this year, along with letters expressing their gratitude.

The chapter also sent an air conditioner, a convection oven and a refrigerator to be used in a rest area inside the Gumi Public Health Center.

Similar donations were made by union members in Gwangju, Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province and elsewhere, the company said in a press release.

“For over a year, medical professionals have worked day and night to confront this pandemic. We have prepared (items) to express our genuine gratitude,” union President Kim Dong-eui said.

The LG Innotek union in 2012 made social responsibility one of its guiding principles and has since engaged in various social outreach programs.

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
