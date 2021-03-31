 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

S. Korea sees limited chance of inflation exceeding BOK's 2% target

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 16:04       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 16:04
This photo, taken last Sunday, shows gas prices at a filling station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken last Sunday, shows gas prices at a filling station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's consumer prices are not expected to sharply rise to top the central bank's 2 percent target even as the country faces upward inflationary pressure, a senior government official said Wednesday.

First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said prices of agricultural and livestock products are expected to stabilize on the back of efforts to increase supply and curb the spread of bird flu.

"There is a limited possibility that the growth of consumer inflation will surpass the Bank of Korea (BOK)'s target," Kim said at a press briefing after holding a meeting on the economy.

Still, the official remained guarded against upward price pressures as the Korean economy is recovering and oil prices have shown an uptrend movement.

"Gasoline prices have expanded their upturn and global grain prices have shown strong upward movement," Kim added.

The country's overall inflationary pressure has remained subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But recent increases in food and oil prices are spawning concerns that inflation may pick up amid economic slumps caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The country's consumer prices grew 1.1 percent on-year in February, the fastest in one year, up from a 0.6 percent gain in January, led by sharp gains in prices of agricultural and livestock products.

The finance ministry said the growth of consumer prices is likely to temporarily pick up in the second quarter, affected by hikes in food and oil prices.

Last month, the BOK froze its key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent amid lingering economic uncertainties over the pandemic. The bank aims to keep annual inflation at 2 percent over the medium term. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114