S. Korean series 'Vincenzo' to remove controversial ad scene from overseas streaming services

This photo provided by tvN shows a scene from "Vincenzo." (tvN)

Producers of the popular Korean TV series "Vincenzo" said Wednesday that they will remove the controversial scene featuring a Chinese product from overseas streaming services amid rising domestic anger over Chinese sponsorship.



In the eighth episode of the dark comedy that aired on March 14 on tvN, an instant Chinese bibimbap brand was exposed while the lead characters Vincenzo (Song Joong-ki) and Cha-young (Jeon Yeo-bin) have a meal.



Bibimbap is a popular Korean dish consisting of a bowl of warm white rice topped with seasoned vegetables and chili pepper paste.



Korean viewers frowned upon the fact that Chinese bibimbap appeared on a Korean drama amid the recent Chinese claims that some elements of Korean culture, including kimchi, originated from China.



Producers of "Vincenzo" said they have already canceled exposure of the Chinese product in videos on Korean streaming platforms.



It will likely take two or three more days for them to remove the controversial clips from overseas streaming platforms, they added. "Vincenzo," which started its broadcasting on Feb. 20, is also available on Netflix.



The move came as South Korean people have raised their voice against increasing Chinese influence on the Korean entertainment industry.



Some previous and upcoming TV series that are known to be based on Chinese originals or have Chinese sponsorship deals have been under fire for recklessly importing Chinese culture.



The historical fantasy "Mr. Queen," a remake of the Chinese web drama "Go Princess Go," was also embroiled in anti-China sentiment and controversy over the distortion of history. The show's video-on-demand service was dropped from local streaming platform Tving last weekend. (Yonhap)