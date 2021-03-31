 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

'Dynamite' ties 'Gangnam Style' for longest charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 15:38       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 15:38
This Sept. 2, 2020, photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows BTS members posing for photos during an online media day event held in Seoul to showcase the release of
This Sept. 2, 2020, photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows BTS members posing for photos during an online media day event held in Seoul to showcase the release of "Dynamite." (Big Hit Entertainment)
The megahit BTS single "Dynamite" has tied the 2012 viral sensation "Gangnam Style" for the longest charting song by a South Korean act on Billboard's main singles chart.

The disco-pop number, released in August, jumped eight notches to No. 26 on the weekly Hot 100 chart, refreshed Tuesday (US time).

This marks the song's 31st consecutive week on the chart, equaling the record set by singer-producer Psy's "Gangnam Style" in 2012.

Since its release, the septet's first English song topped the main singles chart three times and has remained in the top 50.

Its Hot 100 ranking has gained fresh momentum following the seven-member band's performance of the song at the 63rd Grammy Awards held earlier this month.

The summer number also finished first and fifth on the music publisher's Digital Song Sales and Global Excl. US charts, respectively, this week.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's latest album "Justice" and its track "Peaches" reached No. 1 both on Billboard's main albums and singles charts at the same time, respectively.

He is the third global artist to achieve the feat following BTS and Taylor Swift.

In December, BTS swept the two main charts simultaneously with its album, "BE," and its main track, "Life Goes On." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114