[Newsmaker] Minor Seoul mayoral candidates pledge to support women, LGBTQ people

The candidates running in the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election, from left, are (top row) Park Young-sun of the Democratic Party of Korea, Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party, Shin Ji-hye of the Basic Income Party, Huh Kyung-young of the National Revolutionary Party, (middle row) Oh Tae-yang of the Mirae Party, Lee Su-bong of the Minsaeng Party, Bae Young-kyu of the New Liberal Democratic Union, Kim Jin-ah of the Women’s Party, (bottom row) Song Myung-sook of the Jinbo Party, and independent candidates Chung Dong-hee, Lee Do-yeop and Shin Ji-ye. (Yonhap)