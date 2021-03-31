FM Chung expresses hope for early talks with Japanese counterpart

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks during a press conference at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed hope Wednesday for an early meeting with his Japanese counterpart, as South Korea seeks to improve ties with Japan in resuming diplomacy with North Korea amid the US' calls for stronger trilateral cooperation with its two Asian allies.



Seoul has sought unsuccessfully to arrange phone talks between Chung and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi since Chung's inauguration last month amid tensions over wartime history and trade.



"Personally, I hope for early foreign ministerial talks," he told a press conference, noting that his ministry sent Lee Sang-ryeol, the foreign ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, to Tokyo as part of efforts to strengthen communication with Japan.



The minister also said that he is willing to meet with Motegi "in any format" in a show of his strong desire to set up bilateral talks.



"Whether that be bilateral talks between South Korea and Japan, or trilateral foreign ministerial talks among South Korea, the US and Japan like this week's planned meeting among the national security advisers of the three countries, I am willing to meet," he said.



"Whether I go to Japan or the Japanese minister comes to Korea or in a third region, I reiterate that I am willing to meet," he added.



However, the minister made clear that though Seoul will continue outreach for bilateral cooperation, it will respond sternly to Tokyos distortion of their shared history and its repeated claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.



Asked about the idea of the US playing a role to mediate between South Korea and Japan, Chung said Seoul would welcome that effort.



"For the US, South Korea and Japan are very crucial allies, and thus it hopes the relations between Seoul and Tokyo will get back on a normal track and be soon restored," he said.



"But basically, it is a matter for South Korea and Japan to address," he added.



Touching on the diplomatic difficulty Seoul faces in the midst of an acrimonious Sino-US rivalry, Chung noted that Washington and Beijing are not a "subject of choice" as both are crucial partners for cooperation.



"The US is our only ally, and the alliance is the foundation of our diplomatic and security policy, while China is our close neighbor, largest trading partner and our strategic partner," he said



"Our position is clear and not ambiguous at all. The firm position is that based on the robust South Korea-US alliance, we will strive to harmoniously develop relations with China," he added. (Yonhap)