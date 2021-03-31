Genesis showcases luxury EV concept coupe

The Genesis X, Genesis' premium electric concept car, is unveiled in a digital showcase event on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the automaker. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., on Wednesday unveiled a premium electric concept car ahead of the launch of the brand's first electric vehicle later this year.



The Genesis X, showcased in a digital event and an offline debut in Los Angeles, is an EV-based high-performance Gran Turismo coupe and the brand's fifth concept car, Hyundai Motor said.



The two-line lighting motif, applied throughout the interior and exterior, embodies the design language of future Genesis EV models, the company said.



The name Genesis X is a combination of Genesis and the letter X, which symbolizes a "hidden hero," it said.



It was not yet known whether Genesis' latest concept car would make it to production as the way it was seen.



Hyundai Motor said Genesis plans to launch its first all-electric model this year and will eventually fill its lineup with zero-emission models in the future as part of its EV transition. (Yonhap)

