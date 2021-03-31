EXEM posts record-high fiscal year 2020 results

EXEM, a South Korean IT company, reported its best performance ever in the fiscal year 2020 that ended on Dec. 31.EXEM recently announced that consolidated sales reached 39.2 billion won ($34.8 million) last year, up by 14 percent from a year earlier. Operating profit and net profit rose 53 percent and 79 percent to 9.6 billion won and 8.7 billion won, respectively.“We have been able to achieve a record-high performance based on our accumulated DBPM, APM core technology plus a solid business portfolio armed with cloud, AI and big data,” said EXEM CEO and founder, Jongarm Cho. “This year, we have positive expectations for the growth of our business in the expanding cloud, AIOps, and big data market.”Three main financial metrics reached the highest level since its foundation, including yearly revenue, operating profit and net profit. The consolidated operating profit margin and net income ratio recorded 24.6 percent and 22.2 percent, respectively, while the unconsolidated operating profit margin and net income ratio stood at 29.9 percent and 26.4 percent, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.The revenue of MaxGauge, which has kept No.1 market share in the domestic DBPM (Database Performance Management) market, increased 15 percent compared to the previous year, hitting 19.6 billion won.InterMax, an E2E transaction tracking solution that leads the APM (Application Performance Management) market, also met the needs of companies where the IT environment is becoming more complex because of the 3 tier systems and maintained stable sales by meeting and satisfying customer’s needs, including 13 major financial companies, manufacturing, public institution, and distribution companies in the last year.Thanks to the Korean New Deal policies which contain digital and green economy development plan and aim to create industrial convergence with data, network and AI business, EXEM’s sales in big data sector gained 102 percent year-on-year, made mainly of big data energy business with KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation) and Korea Energy Agency.In the Japanese market, where the demand for consulting service is high, EXEM Japan has been showing profit growth through stable customer base and “Smart DBA” service, a remote DB technology support service. In China, the company has been signing new clients in 2021, while expecting more business opportunities from financial sector.Another growth driver was led by EXEM’s subsidiary, Sinsiway. It achieved its best sales ever, 7.3 billion won, up 7 percent from the previous year.EXEM recently signed contracts related to AIOps implementation with two primary financial banks in recognition of the technological competitiveness of XAIOps, Korea’s first AI-based intelligent management solution for IT operations.