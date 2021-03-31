 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open tad higher on recovery hopes

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 09:32
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday on market optimism for a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.36 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,073.36 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.37 percent.

Giant internet portal operator Naver increased 0.93 percent, with its rival Kakao moving up 0.41 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.13 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.99 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.23 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,133.65 won against the US dollar, down 0.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
