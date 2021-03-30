Berlin city halts AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

Vials labelled "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken March 10, 2021. (Reuters-Yonhap)



BERLIN (AFP) - The city of Berlin on Tuesday suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab for under-60s, amid reports of further cases of blood clots among people who had received it.



“We are provisionally stopping vaccinations with AstraZeneca for under-60s,” said the German capital‘s health minister Dilek Kalayci, adding that it was a “precautionary measure” while the city awaited an official recommendation from federal health authorities.



