[Today’s K-pop] Baekhyun discusses new record-setting EP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Baekhyun of EXO talked about his new EP “Bambi” at an online media conference held on Tuesday.



“Through ‘Bambi,’ you will be able to see that Baekhyun has grown from a boy into a young man,” said the artist adding that fans will feel the maturity of him as a 30-year-old. He agonized over how to be sexy to the extreme without going too strong, he added.



The EP, his third solo gig, consists of six tracks including same-titled lead track and “Amusement Park,” which was dropped as a single last year and expands over a variety of R&B genres.



The album sold over 830,000 units in pre-order raising expectations for another million seller, following the success of the previous EP.



“It will be a lie if I said there was no pressure,” he admitted, humbly adding “I believe I was lucky last time and still feel the same [for this EP].” He apologized that he will not be able to repay the support from his fans since he will soon be starting his military duty.



NiziU gains further momentum in Japan





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



NiziU is building up its success in Japan with a pre-release from second Japanese single.



The group unveiled “Take A Picture,” one of the double title track from its upcoming single “Take A Picture/ Poppin’ Shakin’” at midnight and it shot to the top of major music charts in Japan including iTunes and LINE Music.

“Take A Picture” was co-written by its head producer Park Jinyoung and was picked as a background music for Coca Cola Japan’s TV commercial well before the official release of the single slated for April 7.



NiziU performed the song for the first time on Monday on a TBS music program and will appear in a series of established television music shows next month.



The nine-piece female band successfully launched its career with pre-debut digital album “Make You Happy” last year and won three awards from Japan Gold Disc Award 2021 earlier this month including a rookie award.



Winner’s Kang Seungyoon stands strong as solo





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Kang Seungyoon of Winner demonstrated his strength as a solo musician with his debut album.



His first solo studio album “Page” landed at the top of iTunes albums chart in 18 regions, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



Kang, who has made a string of hit songs for the band, wrote lyrics and melodies of all 12 tracks in the album showcasing his musical capabilities. In the title track “IYAH,” he sings of the growing responsibilities and pressure that comes with growing up reflecting his own life.



He burst into the music scene through an audition program in 2010 and has been the leader of the four-piece act since 2014.



“I have been known to the public with music for about a decade and as it took me such a long time to come out with the first full-length album, I thought I should talk more about myself rather than sing of a theme such as love,” he said at a media conference on Monday.



ITZY hits 300m views with “Wannabe” music video





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)