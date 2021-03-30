 Back To Top
Business

Samsung C&T-led consortium wins $1.56b deal from Taiwan

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2021 - 15:46       Updated : Mar 30, 2021 - 15:46
This image, provided by Samsung C&T, shows a bird's-eye view of Terminal 3 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (Samsung C&T)
This image, provided by Samsung C&T, shows a bird's-eye view of Terminal 3 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (Samsung C&T)
Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday its consortium has clinched a $1.56 billion project to build a terminal at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Under the deal with Taoyuan International Airport Corp., the Samsung C&T-led consortium will build Terminal 3 that can have an annual customs clearance processing capacity of 45 million passengers.

Samsung C&T said it will take 60 months to complete the project.

Samsung C&T said its stake is worth $1.1 billion and accounts for 70 percent. The rest is held by Taiwan's RSEA Engineering Corp.

The latest deal came four days after Samsung C&T announced it has won a S$604 million ($448) deal to build Hougang interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line, Singapore' eighth Mass Rapid Transit line. (Yonhap)
