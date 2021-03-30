KOICA to focus on green, digital initiatives

The Korea International Cooperation Agency on Tuesday vowed to focus on digitization, expanding eco-friendly projects in its official development assistance programs, in line with the government’s push for green growth.
At the press conference marking KOICA’s 30th anniversary, Sohn Hyuk-sang, president of the state-run overseas aid agency, reflected on the past 30 years of aid history and pointed to three areas the agency would emphasize in order to become a leading global agency. They are the Green New Deal, digitization and integrated official development assistance.
The Green New Deal, which is the state agenda proposed by President Moon Jae-in to transition to an eco-friendly and low-carbon economy in the post COVID-19 era, will also be KOICA’s goal in discovering and expanding its aid projects in the future.
“A response to climate change or carbon neutrality is no longer a matter of choice,” Sohn said at the press conference held in Seoul. “Major donor countries and international organizations are putting focus on how to prompt recovery and growth through green projects in the post-pandemic era.”
To this end, Sohn stressed that KOICA will expand its funding and number of projects that tackle climate change and other areas of green growth, while bolstering partnership with global environment organizations, including the Green Climate Fund. He underlined the importance of green projects in underdeveloped countries, as the boost in new industries connects to employment issues.
Digitalization is another key aspect for KOICA’s future projects, said Sohn. Stressing the importance of resolving the digital divide -- a term that refers to the gap between demographics and regions that have access to digital technology -- the agency will help countries in digital transformation.
Sohn also stressed the need for a more “integrated” approach in conducting its projects with the goal to solve the country or region’s fundamental problems – rather than carrying out individual, standalone projects.
Established in 1991, KOICA has been at the center of Korea’s development assistance projects, with emphasis on promoting sustainable development, reducing poverty and enhancing human rights. Started out with only six overseas location and a 17.4 billion won ($15.3 million) in 1991, KOICA has developed into a major aid provider with 44 offices abroad and a 972.2 billion won budget this year.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)