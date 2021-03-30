 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Savings banks' profit rises 10% in 2020 on interest income

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2021 - 13:06       Updated : Mar 30, 2021 - 13:06

Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
South Korean savings banks reported 10 percent growth in their combined net profit for 2020, thanks to a modest rise in interest income, data showed Tuesday.

The combined net income of the 79 savings banks stood at 1.4 trillion won ($1.24 billion) last year, compared with a profit of 1.3 trillion won a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Their interest income rose 8.7 percent on-year to 6.5 trillion won, while loan-loss provisions jumped 30.7 percent on-year to 1.5 trillion won.

Their loan delinquency ratio edged down 0.4 percentage point to 3.3 percent at the end of last year, according to the data.

The average capital adequacy ratio of the savings banks reached 14.29 percent at the end of last year, down 0.54 percentage point from a year ago.

A key barometer of financial health, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's total capital to its risk-weighted assets. The Bank for International Settlements, an international organization of central banks based in Basel, Switzerland, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114