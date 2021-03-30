Hyundai E&C set to begin presales of housing units in Daegu

Hyundai Engineering & Construction, the company behind South Korea’s top apartment brand, Hillstate, is starting presales of units in a high-rise mixed-use apartment complex in the southeastern city of Daegu, the company said Tuesday.
Slated for completion in the summer of 2024, the complex, dubbed HillState Dalseong Park Station, comprises three buildings with 392 housing units each measuring 84 square meters. Of the 392 units, 72 are what locals call “residential officetel” units, similar to studio apartments but built for the dual purpose of commercial and residential use.
The area near Dalseong Park Station on Subway Line No. 3 is home to a number of upscale residential complexes, with more construction planned in the coming years. Many amenities are within walking distance: public transport, schools, a large public park, department stores, hypermarkets and a traditional market.
Hyundai E&C said the latest project will top off what it calls “Hillstate Town” on Taepyeong-ro, with 8,000 Hillstate housing units concentrated there. Dalseong Park Station is also on that street.
Each unit is equipped with state-of-the art technologies including the Hi-oT system, Hyundai E&C’s own smart home system, which allows residents to control their lights, heating and energy usage.
“This complex has a future value in line with Taepyeong-ro area’s rise as an upscale living district,” an official with the company explained.
“Since a Hillstate Town is being made in that area and expectations are high for this project, we will put in our utmost efforts to make the complex a superb one that owners can be proud of,” the official added.
By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)