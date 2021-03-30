Seoul stocks open higher on hopes of global economic rebound

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking the Dow's overnight gains that stemmed from expectations of a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 14.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.78 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Investor sentiment was boosted after the Dow Jones Industrial Average set another record overnight over the progress in the US vaccine rollout.



Advances by auto and financial shares led the KOSPI's gain, while bio and chemical companies traded bearish.



Top cap Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.38 percent.



Giant internet portal operator Naver increased 0.81 percent, with its rival Kakao moving up 0.82 percent.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 0.53 percent, and Celltrion declined 0.76 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.88 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.62 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,133.0 won against the US dollar, down 1.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)