World leaders call for global treaty for pandemic preparedness, response

This AP photo shows World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9, 2020. (AP-Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other world leaders called for a new international treaty to galvanize concerted efforts to prepare against future pandemics.



In an op-ed piece provided exclusively to Yonhap News Agency among South Korean media, the 25 leaders also said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for a "more robust international health architecture" that will protect future generations.



"We believe that nations should work together towards a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response," they wrote. "Such a renewed collective commitment would be a milestone in stepping up pandemic preparedness at the highest political level."



The appeal came as global efforts are underway to tighten cooperation in pandemic responses, including the development and distribution of vaccines and therapeutics amid lingering worries that nationalism and parochialism could mar such endeavors.



The leaders pointed out that the main goal of the proposed treaty would be to foster an "all-of-government and all-of-society approach," which would strengthen national, regional and global capacities, and resilience to future pandemics.



"This includes greatly enhancing international cooperation to improve, for example, alert systems, data-sharing, research, and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health counter measures, such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment," the leaders said.



"It would also include recognition of a 'One Health' approach that connects the health of humans, animals and our planet," they added.



In addition, they stressed that the envisioned treaty should lead to "more mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation" within the international system.



The leaders also highlighted the importance of "solidarity, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness and equity" as guiding principles of their commitment to a robust global health mechanism.



"Our solidarity in ensuring that the world is better prepared will be our legacy that protects our children and grandchildren and minimizes the impact of future pandemics on our economies and our societies," they said. "Pandemic preparedness needs global leadership for a global health system fit for this millennium," they added.



The leaders that contributed to the op-ed include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. (Yonhap)