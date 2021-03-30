 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Samsung, LG TVs earn advanced Wi-Fi tech certification

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2021 - 09:09       Updated : Mar 30, 2021 - 10:29
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's Neo QLED TV. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's Neo QLED TV. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
South Korea's two largest TV makers -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- said Tuesday their premium TVs have obtained a certification for advanced Wi-Fi technology that enables them to deliver faster and more stable connectivity.

Samsung said two Neo QLED TV models -- QN900A and QN800A -- became the industry's first TVs to get Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), the global organization with more than 850 members driving Wi-Fi adoption and related programs.

The world's largest TV maker said the Wi-Fi 6E technology offers four times faster connectivity than Wi-Fi 5 and enables stable data transfers even when multiple devices are connected to one router.

"The newly certified Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies," Samsung said. "Now, select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency, and provide reliable and secure connectivity."

Samsung hopes its Neo QLED TVs with Wi-Fi 6E technology can boost sales from consumers who seek a better viewing experience with their over-the-top (OTT), virtual reality and gaming services.

LG said its major TV models launched in 2021, including its 8K OLED TV and QNED TV using Mini LEDs, also earned Wi-Fi 6E certification recently. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114