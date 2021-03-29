 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

IMM PE to exit from Taihan Electric Wire for W251.8b

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 29, 2021 - 19:16       Updated : Mar 29, 2021 - 19:16
An exterior view of a factory of Taihan Electric Wire in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. (Taihan Electric Wire)
An exterior view of a factory of Taihan Electric Wire in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province. (Taihan Electric Wire)
IMM Private Equity has agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in Taihan Electric Wire to Hoban E&C for 251.8 billion won ($222.2 million) to exit from the industrial wire maker, a filing showed Monday.

This will mark the first exit announced this year by South Korea’s third-largest private equity firm that has $5.4 billion-worth of assets under management.

The deal involving Taihan’s 342.6 million common shares is scheduled to close on May 31. Hoban E&C will become Taihan’s largest shareholder after the transaction.

IMM PE said in a statement that its buyout strategy allowed the portfolio company to raise its global profile in terms of extra high voltage cable manufacturing, capitalize on new businesses such as high voltage direct current systems and underground cables, while unloading Taihan’s noncore businesses to improve its balance sheet.

The private equity firm added that it chose to ink the deal with Hoban E&C as the prospective buyer’s financial capacity boded well for Taihan’s global presence.

The news comes after IMM PE sought to turn around the debt-saddled company since a takeover in September 2015. It acquired some 600 million common shares, or a 75 percent stake, for 300 billion won in a public share offering.

Before the latest announcement, IMM PE had already cashed in a combined 270.2 billion won, by divesting 257.4 million common shares for three years, from May 2018 to February 2021.

IMM PE was founded in 2006 and has since been dedicated to buyout and growth capital strategies. Its portfolio ranges from travel agency HanaTour Service to fashion e-commerce platform W Concept Korea and cosmetics firm Able C&C.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114