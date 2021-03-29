 Back To Top
Finance

Toss to launch public administration services

By Park Ga-young
Published : Mar 29, 2021 - 15:51       Updated : Mar 29, 2021 - 16:16
(Toss)
(Toss)
Viva Republica, operator of the fintech app Toss, said on Monday that it will be launching public administration services in collaboration with the government to provide information on COVID-19 vaccination and fines for violating traffic rules.

Starting from Thursday, users can check their turns for getting the shots from the service named “the Public Secretary,” Toss said. It also plans to offer vaccine-related information such as where to get vaccinated and updates on the vaccine uptake.

The service also shows list of fines imposed on users for violating traffic rules such as speeding. They can pay the fines via Toss for free.

“We started to provide public information in seven categories and will add more services such as contracts of all sorts, bills, and other administrative functions,” an official at the company said. 

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
