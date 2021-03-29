NH Investment offers simulated stock shopping

Customers visit NH Investment & Securities’ pop-up store NH Super Stock Market, located at the Hyundai Seoul, Monday to try a simulation of stock shopping. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

Brokerage firm NH Investment & Securities said Monday it is looking to build closer ties with young customers by opening a pop-up store at Seoul’s newest department store, the Hyundai Seoul.



Named NH Super Stock Market, the pop up store is part of the brokerage house’s brand awareness project aimed at presenting its corporate vision and targeting the so-called MZ generation. The term, a combination of millennials and Generation Z, refers to those born between 1980 and the early 2000s.



NH Super Stock Market provides simulation of stock shopping, where visitors can try investments with 100 million won ($88,350) worth of virtual money. Within two days of its opening, nearly 2,500 customers visited the store, a manager said.



They can shop 50 listed stocks from various sectors -- from beverage, fashion, and bio to shopping and games. The stock items include Starbucks, Nike, Samsung Electronics, Amazon, CJ ENM and SK Biopharmaceuticals. Video consulting in real-time is also available, the company explained.





Near-field communication technology offers a simulated stock shopping experience for customers at NH Super Stock Market, a pop-up shop launched by NH Investment & Securities since Friday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)