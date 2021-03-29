NH Investment offers simulated stock shopping

Customers visit NH Investment & Securities’ pop-up store NH Super Stock Market, located at the Hyundai Seoul, Monday to try a simulation of stock shopping. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)
Brokerage firm NH Investment & Securities said Monday it is looking to build closer ties with young customers by opening a pop-up store at Seoul’s newest department store, the Hyundai Seoul.
Named NH Super Stock Market, the pop up store is part of the brokerage house’s brand awareness project aimed at presenting its corporate vision and targeting the so-called MZ generation. The term, a combination of millennials and Generation Z, refers to those born between 1980 and the early 2000s.
NH Super Stock Market provides simulation of stock shopping, where visitors can try investments with 100 million won ($88,350) worth of virtual money. Within two days of its opening, nearly 2,500 customers visited the store, a manager said.
They can shop 50 listed stocks from various sectors -- from beverage, fashion, and bio to shopping and games. The stock items include Starbucks, Nike, Samsung Electronics, Amazon, CJ ENM and SK Biopharmaceuticals. Video consulting in real-time is also available, the company explained.
Near-field communication technology offers a simulated stock shopping experience for customers at NH Super Stock Market, a pop-up shop launched by NH Investment & Securities since Friday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)
NH Super Stock Market marks the brokerage’s third culture project. For its 50th anniversary in 2019, NH Investment set its corporate slogan as “Investment Culture Creator” to get closer to both existing and potential customers through a series of cultural events and projects.
Last year, it opened a pop-up cultural space in southern Seoul’s Apgujeong for three months. It was the follow-up to a pop-up Mediterranean fusion restaurant opened in the same district a year earlier.
“Amid the fast-spreading contactless culture, we hope to provide new opportunities to customers by opening up a new paradigm through NH Super Stock Market,” said Kim Kyoung-ho, head of wealth management division at NH Investment & Securities.
“As the pop-up project creates an environment where customers can think investment as a friendly and easily accessible culture, we hope they can achieve their goals by making investments.”
