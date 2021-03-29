Moon’s top economic adviser resigns over excessive rent increase

President Moon Jae-in on Monday dismissed his chief of staff for policy Kim Sang-jo, who played a key role in implementing policies to better protect tenants’ rights but was recently found to have greatly raised the jeonse deposit for his Gangnam apartment days before the new laws took effect.



According to government filings, Kim raised the jeonse deposit 14 percent -- from 850 million won ($751,000) to 970 million won -- when he renewed a lease with a tenant July 29 last year. Two days later, he would have been limited to a 5 percent increase under the new tenant protection laws.



The jeonse property rental system is unique to South Korea, and involves tenants paying a large deposit instead of monthly rent. In most cases tenants and homeowners sign a two-year contract, with the homeowner paying back the principal upon completion of the contract.



Many Koreans view jeonse as a way to save on housing expenses before purchasing their own homes.





Kim Sang-jo leaves after delivering a speech during a press briefing held at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. (Yonhap)