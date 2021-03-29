 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Construction Equipment wins W250b in orders from China

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 29, 2021 - 13:33       Updated : Mar 29, 2021 - 13:33
This photo provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. on Monday, shows excavators launched in early March in China. (Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.)
South Korean construction equipment maker Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Monday it has bagged orders worth 250 billion won ($221 million) to provide excavators and loaders to China.

The orders, the largest ones since the company began making inroads into China in 1995, include 2,200 pieces of construction equipment, such as 5.5- to 8.5-ton excavators and wheel loaders, the company said.

They accounted for about 30 percent of its entire sale of about 7,800 units last year in China.

The machines will be delivered to Chinese companies by May, Hyundai Construction Equipment said.

The orders are attributable to strong demand for construction equipment touched off by China's pump-priming policy, the company said.

In step with China's economic policy, Hyundai Construction Equipment launched 13 kinds of construction equipment, including large-scale excavators, amphibious excavators, pile hammers and nippers, in China in early March.

"Demand for construction equipment is expected to rise 8 percent to 315,000 units this year in China compared with 290,000 units last year," Hyundai Construction Equipment said.

Hyundai Construction Equipment is a subsidiary of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (Yonhap)
