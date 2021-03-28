2021 FW Seoul Fashion Week delivers hope, courage in pandemic times

Peggy Gou performs in the finale at MMCA Seoul. (Seoul Fashion Week)



The 2021 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week offered courage and hope to global audience members as the pandemic continued to present a challenge.



South Korea’s largest fashion week, which kicked off March 22 and attracted thousands of views for each runway show, ended Sunday with the noon finale by Berlin-based Korean DJ Peggy Gou, which was prerecorded at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.



A total of 43 designer brands showcased their collections at museums alongside artworks and national treasures.





Models wear PARTsPARTs clothing at MMCA Seoul. (Seoul Fashion Week)



The last runway show, by PARTsPARTs, was unveiled at 7 p.m. on Saturday in collaboration with Korean avant-garde artist Lee Seung-taek. The fashion brand, which aims to be zero waste, showed a collection themed “samadhi of prajna,” meaning “serenity of transcendent wisdom” and conveying hope of returning to a tranquil, serene daily life.



Fashion brand Greedilous, established by Designer Park Youn-hee, encouraged audience members to love each other and support each other’s dreams during the pandemic with its “The Dream Pony” collection. Its message: “Our dream is the future.” The show took place at the National Museum of Korea and was streamed Thursday.





Greedilous presents its new collection at the National Museum of Korea. (Seoul Fashion Week)



A total of 43 brands took part in the fashion show. They comprised 26 established designer brands, including the KwakHyunJoo Collection, aimoms, PARTsPARTs and Saint Millwill, which showed their works under the Seoul Collection category; and 17 rookie brands in Generation Next. These included Notknowing, October 31 and rinjeon. Seoul attractions like the Oil Tank Culture Park and Seonyudo Park also provided runways, along with national museums.



Seokwoon Yoon, the Korean fashion label inspired by a wide-ranging mix of historical and modern-art references, presented a unique runway performance at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, in line with the exhibition “MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2020: Haegue Yang - O2 & H2O,” which presents Korea’s renowned installation artist Yang Hae-gue’s works.





Seokwoon Yoon presents its new collection at MMCA Seoul. (Seoul Fashion Week)