5 window producers fined for exaggerated advertising

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2021 - 13:09       Updated : Mar 28, 2021 - 13:09
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to fine five manufacturers of windows a combined 1.28 billion won ($1.13 million) for exaggerated advertising.

LG Hausys and its four rivals ran advertisements that misled consumers to believe that installing their products can sharply reduce energy costs, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The companies did not specify in ads that such results on energy efficiency could be generated in a strictly controlled environment.

The KFTC also ordered them to take corrective measures. (Yonhap)

