Business

Doosan Infracore releases 100-ton excavators in global market

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2021 - 11:03       Updated : Mar 28, 2021 - 11:03
This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Sunday, shows the company's 100-ton excavator. (Doosan Infracore Co.)
This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on Sunday, shows the company's 100-ton excavator. (Doosan Infracore Co.)
The South Korean construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Sunday it has launched its 100-ton excavators, the biggest in its lineup in the global market, and won orders for them from Mongolia and Chile.

Doosan Infracore bagged an order for one 100-ton excavator from a Chilean company, with a 100-ton excavator and a 80-ton excavator ordered by a Mongolian company, the company said in an emailed statement.

Global demand for the large excavator market is estimated at about 1,000 units annually, the company said.

The large excavators will be sold to mining companies and builders, Doosan Infracore said.

The excavator manufacturer sold 1,754 units in China in February, rising more than three times from a year ago, on China's pump-priming policy to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and increased prices of raw materials, such as iron ore.

Doosan Infracore is scheduled to be incorporated into Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., its smaller local rival, within the third quarter of this year.

In December, its parent Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. inked an initial deal with Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), the parent of Hyundai Construction Equipment, to sell its stake in Doosan Infracore as part of efforts to tide over its cash shortages. (Yonhap)
