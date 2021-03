Nongshim Group Chairman Shin Choon-ho (Nongshim)





Shin Choon-ho, chairman of major food company Nongshim Group, died Saturday of a chronic illness, the company said. He was 92.



The group's flagship unit, Nongshim Co., is South Korea's top instant noodle maker.



Born in 1930, Shin founded the food company in 1965 and became the group's chairman in 1992. (Yonhap)