 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

S. Korea, India agree on closer military ties in high-level talks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 20:53       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 20:53
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pose for a picture in New Delhi on March 26, 2021, in this photo provided by Suh’s office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pose for a picture in New Delhi on March 26, 2021, in this photo provided by Suh’s office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


The defense chiefs of South Korea and India held talks on Friday and discussed ways to further boost exchanges and cooperation in the security and arms industry fields, Seoul's defense ministry said.The meeting between Minister Suh Wook and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, took place in New Delhi, as Suh is on a three-day visit to the country following his trip to the United Arab Emirates.

During the talks, Suh explained his government’s peace process involving North Korea, and Singh voiced support for Seoul‘s policy for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace, according to the ministry.

“The two ministers pledged to reinvigorate defense exchanges and cooperation which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic by holding diverse regular meetings such as a ’two plus two‘ foreign and defense ministerial meeting,” the ministry said in a release.

They also vowed to expand ties in such diverse areas as cyber, space and maritime issues, it added.

Suh and Singh also discussed ways to enhance their ties in the defense industry, and Suh asked for India’s special interest in such export items as South Korea‘s Biho system, or the K-30 anti-aircraft defense system, and minesweepers.

The two ministers also “shared the need to establish a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to the release.

The promotion of a “free, open rules-based order” is a key agenda item of the U.S.-led Quad forum that involves Japan, Australia and India, and some speculated that Seoul‘s potential joining of the coalition could be on the table during the meeting this time.

South Korean officials, however, said that Suh and Singh talked about universal values, and the Quad issue was not discussed.

Ahead of the meeting, Suh attended a ceremony to mark the official opening of the “Indo-Korean Friendship Park” in New Delhi, which was established upon the agreement of their leaders in 2019.

A monument set up at the park to mark the sacrifice and commitment of Indian troops during the 1950-53 Korean War was also unveiled, according to the ministry.

“Minister Singh noted that it is the first time for India to create a friendship park with a specific country. So, this park is a symbol of the wide-range cooperation between South Korea and India,” the ministry said.

On Saturday, Suh plans to visit India’s 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon to express gratitude for their service during the Korean War. Members of the unit took care of 220,000 soldiers and civilians at that time, according to Seoul government data.

Suh is to return home on Sunday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114