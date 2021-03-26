Samsung C&T wins $448m deal from Singapore

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021, shows the corporate flag of Samsung Group at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Friday it has won a $604 million ($448) deal to build a section of Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system.



Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, Samsung C&T will build Hougang interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line, the city state's eighth MRT line.



The Land Transport Authority said the deal also covers the construction of additional and alteration works to the existing Hougang station along the North East Line.



Samsung C&T said it plans to start the construction works for the Hougang station next week. Passenger service is expected to commence in 2030.



Separately, Samsung C&T is involved in the construction of Caldecott and Marine Parade stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Xilin station on the Downtown Line 3 Extension and some stretches of tunnels along the North-South Corridor, according to the Land Transport Authority. (Yonhap)