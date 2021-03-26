 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

No wild bird-tied flu cases reported for 1 week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:18       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:18
Avian Influenza (Yonhap)
Avian Influenza (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Friday that additional avian influenza cases tied to wild birds have been not reported in the country over the past seven days, signaling a possible letup in the transmission of the disease among local farms.

Since October last year, the country has reported a total of 229 cases of malign H5N8 strain of bird flu from wild birds, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The ministry said the number of cases from the wild remained dull over the past week as migratory birds moved back to the north amid warm weather.

Cases tied to poultry farms, meanwhile, came to 108 over the period, with the latest case reported from a duck farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier this week. There are currently no suspected infections under investigation.

Authorities said they expect most of the migratory birds to leave the country by early April, but local farmers should remain alert until all migratory birds leave the nation. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114