 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Home transactions tumble 24.5% in Feb.

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Home transactions in South Korea sank nearly 25 percent in February amid government measures to rein in rising prices, data showed Friday.

The number of homes changing hands nationwide stood at 87,021 last month, down 24.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The February reading was also down 4 percent from the previous month.

The number of home transactions in the Seoul metropolitan area, which includes the western port city of Incheon and all of Gyeonggi Province, amounted to 47,433 last month, down 28.6 percent from a year earlier.

But the figure was up 0.6 percent from the prior month. The region is home to about half of the country's 50 million people.

Home transactions came to 39,588 in the remaining parts of the country in February, down 18.9 percent from a year earlier and 9.1 percent from January.

The government has unveiled a series of measures to cool the hot property market, including plans to increase home supply, higher taxes and restrictions on mortgages and apartment leasing contracts.

Sky-high home prices have stoked public discontent with the Moon Jae-in government despite its desperate efforts to make homes more affordable, especially in the capital Seoul. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114