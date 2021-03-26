 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding establishes shipyard simulation system with game engine

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:38       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 15:01
A simulated version of DSME’s shipyard constructed by a game engine (DSME)
A simulated version of DSME’s shipyard constructed by a game engine (DSME)


Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said Friday it launched a shipyard simulation system based on a game engine for optimized operations.

According to DSME, it utilized the Unity game engine and constructed a 3D version of its actual shipyard. Inside the simulated space, DSME developed an algorithm that provides optimized transporter routes and block assembly.

DSME aims to further advance the simulation system by applying cloud computing and machine learning technologies. Also, the company will customize the system to test various scenarios that can happen in the shipyard.

“By partnering up with Unity, DSME will pursue smart shipyard operations and bolster its future competitiveness. Also, DSME will offer a new paradigm in the shipbuilding industry,” a DSME official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
