Entertainment

K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on US TV show

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 10:17       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 10:17
This image provided by Pledis Entertainment shows K-pop boy band Seventeen. (Pledis Entertainment)
This image provided by Pledis Entertainment shows K-pop boy band Seventeen. (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop boy band Seventeen will make its first appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" next month, its agency said Friday.

The group is scheduled to hit the popular US daytime comedy talk show next Thursday and perform "HIT," the lead single from the band's third studio album, "An Ode," according to Pledis Entertainment.

Released in 2019, "An Ode" reached No. 7 on the US Billboard World Albums chart.

Several K-pop groups popular in the North American market, such as BTS, SuperM and Monsta X, have appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," but Seventeen has not.

The 13-member band has appeared on several other popular American shows, including "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show." (Yonhap)
