 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

S-Oil donates W100m for burn victims from single-parent families

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 15:40       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 15:47
From left: S-Oil President Ryu Yul, Hallym Burn Foundation President Yoon Hyun-sook and Hallym University Medical Center chief Chun Wook pose for a photo at a donation ceremony at the university hospital in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (S-Oil)
From left: S-Oil President Ryu Yul, Hallym Burn Foundation President Yoon Hyun-sook and Hallym University Medical Center chief Chun Wook pose for a photo at a donation ceremony at the university hospital in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil donated 100 million won ($88,200) in total for 10 single-parent households with members who had suffered burn injuries.

According to the South Korean refinery, it delivered the donation to the Hallym Burn Foundation at a ceremony at the Hallym University Medical Center on Thursday. Each of the 10 households will receive 10 million won. This is the first donation S-Oil has made to assist burn victims.

Established in 2008, the Hallym Burn Foundation helps burn patients with medical and rehabilitation expenses. In Korea, treatment for burns is expensive, as it is in many cases not covered by the national health insurance program.

“We hope burn victims can return to their daily lives without having to worry about treatments. S-Oil will stand firm as a patron to ensure that there are no families who give up treatments,” S-Oil President Ryu Yul said. 

By Kim Byung-wook  (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114