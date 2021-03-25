S-Oil donates W100m for burn victims from single-parent families

From left: S-Oil President Ryu Yul, Hallym Burn Foundation President Yoon Hyun-sook and Hallym University Medical Center chief Chun Wook pose for a photo at a donation ceremony at the university hospital in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil donated 100 million won ($88,200) in total for 10 single-parent households with members who had suffered burn injuries.
According to the South Korean refinery, it delivered the donation to the Hallym Burn Foundation at a ceremony at the Hallym University Medical Center on Thursday. Each of the 10 households will receive 10 million won. This is the first donation S-Oil has made to assist burn victims.
Established in 2008, the Hallym Burn Foundation helps burn patients with medical and rehabilitation expenses. In Korea, treatment for burns is expensive, as it is in many cases not covered by the national health insurance program.
“We hope burn victims can return to their daily lives without having to worry about treatments. S-Oil will stand firm as a patron to ensure that there are no families who give up treatments,” S-Oil President Ryu Yul said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)