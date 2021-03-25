 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Glovis open for break-bulk transport

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 15:46       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 15:46
A truck loads a break-bulk cargo into Hyundai Glovis car carrier. (Hyundai Glovis)
Hyundai Glovis is expanding its cargo business to use its pure car and truck carriers for break-bulk transport to diversify its business portfolio, the company said Thursday.

As freight owners are experiencing shortage of shipping containers, Hyundai Glovis seeks to utilize its car and truck carriers, the vehicle delivery arm of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group, explained.

Break-bulk shipping is transporting cargo or goods that cannot fit in standard-size shipping containers or cargo bins.

Hyundai Glovis said it has recently completed the deliveries of power plant facilities from global energy infrastructure company to Baltimore in the US and Bremerhaven in Germany.

For the orders, Hyundai said it used roll trailers to load plant facilities into its car carrier, of which by volume, would be equal to about 370 20-foot-containers (or TEUs).

Hyundai Glovis said that this year it aims to double the freight volume of break-bulk cargo from that of last year. The company said it delivered about 13,500 TEU of break-bulk cargo in 2020.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
