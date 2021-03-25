 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Construction contracts surge 18.7% in Q4

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:12       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:12

Apartments in Seoul (Yonhap)
Apartments in Seoul (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea jumped nearly 19 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 thanks to increased private and public projects, government data showed Thursday.

The value of civilian and public works contracts stood at 82.4 trillion won ($72.7 billion) in the October-December period, up 18.7 percent from the same period a year ago, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Public sector contracts swelled 24.9 percent on-year to 23.6 trillion won, and private deals expanded 16.4 percent to 58.8 trillion won.

Building contracts increased 29.7 percent from a year ago during the three-month period, while public works projects shrank 10.5 percent.

The value of contracts won by the top 50 industry players grew 19 percent on-year to 37.4 trillion won in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, the value of construction contracts in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 261.4 trillion won for all of 2020, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier. Public contracts rose 11.4 percent, with private deals growing 14.2 percent, according to the data. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114