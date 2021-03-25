[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



The Box

(Korea)

Opened March 24

Drama

Directed by Yang Jung-woong





Aspiring musician Ji-hoon (Chanyeol) has a fear of performing in front of the public. He can sing only when he wears a box. One day, Ji-hoon meets once-popular producer Min-Soo (Jo Dal-hwan), and the two men sign a contract to hold 10 performances together.









The Mauritanian

(US)

Opened March 17

Drama

Directed by Kevin Macdonald



Attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) decide to take on the case of Mohamedou Ould Salahi (Tahar Rahim), who has been held for years at Guantanamo Bay Prison Camp by the US Government without a single charge or the possibility of a trial. Nobody was willing to take his case because Slahi was captured on the suspicion that he was involved in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.











Raya and the Last Dragon

(US)

Opened March 4

Animation

Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, Donald Hall



In the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. As villainous monsters known as the Druun started attacking the land, magical dragons united their forces and sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Five hundred years later, the monsters have returned and it‘s now up to warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) to save Kumandra.











Minari

(US)

Opened March 3

Drama

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung



A South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- gets a fresh start in rural Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. One day, Monica’s mother Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) comes to America to live with the family and take care of the two kids while Jacob and Monica are out at work.





