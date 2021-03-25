S. Korea reports 1 more bird flu case, total now at 108

Eggs are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has confirmed yet another case of highly pathogenic bird flu traced to poultry farms, with the total caseload rising to 108.



The latest confirmed case of the deadly H5N8 strain of bird flu came from a duck farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



South Korea reported its first highly contagious bird flu case since March 2018 in November.



Gyeonggi Province accounted for the largest number of 37, trailed by South Jeolla Province with 20.



Since October, the number of cases from wild birds came to 229.



Authorities have culled 29.8 million poultry as a preventive measure.



The country has been culling birds within a 1-kilometer radius of infected farms since mid-February, which was eased from the previous guideline of 3 kilometers.



The average consumer price of eggs shot up 43.5 percent on-year over the past week, while that of chicken meat climbed 7.3 percent. (Yonhap)