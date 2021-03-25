 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

S. Korea reports 1 more bird flu case, total now at 108

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 10:46       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 10:46
Eggs are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Eggs are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has confirmed yet another case of highly pathogenic bird flu traced to poultry farms, with the total caseload rising to 108.

The latest confirmed case of the deadly H5N8 strain of bird flu came from a duck farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Korea reported its first highly contagious bird flu case since March 2018 in November.

Gyeonggi Province accounted for the largest number of 37, trailed by South Jeolla Province with 20.

Since October, the number of cases from wild birds came to 229.

Authorities have culled 29.8 million poultry as a preventive measure.

The country has been culling birds within a 1-kilometer radius of infected farms since mid-February, which was eased from the previous guideline of 3 kilometers.

The average consumer price of eggs shot up 43.5 percent on-year over the past week, while that of chicken meat climbed 7.3 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114