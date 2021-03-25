 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

BOK to extend financial support for pandemic-hit small merchants, SMEs

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 10:30       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 10:30
The headquarters of the Bank of Korea in Seoul (Yonhap)
The headquarters of the Bank of Korea in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea's central bank said Thursday it will extend financial support for smaller merchants and firms by six months to help them ease a funding squeeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial support of low-rate loans worth 16 trillion won ($14.1 billion) had been scheduled to end this month, but the Bank of Korea (BOK) said the scheme will be put in place by September.

Under the scheme, the BOK provides funds to local banks at an interest rate of 0.25 percent to encourage them to extend lending to smaller merchants and companies.

Of the funds, 3 trillion won will be set aside for small merchants hit hard by the virus outbreak.

The remaining 16 trillion won will be reserved for lending to small- and medium-sized firms, the BOK said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114