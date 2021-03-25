[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Deli presents Cherry Blossom Cake



Grand Deli, on the first floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, is now offering its Cherry Blossom Cake.

The pink and white Cherry Blossom Cake is decorated with dozens of elegant cherry blossom petals made from butter cream handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry chef, Eric Kalaboke.

The cake sheet contains beta carotene-packed, highly antioxidizing carrots as the main ingredient. Beta carotene is converted into vitamin A once it enters the body, and it’s absorbed better when taken with fat such as butter.

The Cherry Blossom Cake is available for a limited time and costs 65,000 won.

For more information and reservation, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.







Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches three virtual meeting packages



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents three different packages that allow meeting hosts to create effective online meetings, conferences and events through Zoom, Teams and Webex -- complete with cameras, livestreaming, recording, translation services, technicians and more.

The Studio Package allows 1 to 3 speakers to connect with up to 150 people online, the Advanced Package allows for 3 to 7 speakers with online participation for up to 350 people, and the Premium Hybrid Package allows up to 197 offline attendees (if social distancing regulations allow) and up to 700 online.

For more information and reservation, call the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6388-5000.







Enjoy spring at Novotel Ambassador Doksan



Novotel Ambassador Doksan offers a spring picnic package until the end of May, allowing guests to enjoy both a staycation and a picnic.

The package comes with a one-night stay, a picnic set consisting of two Americano and one sandwich, and complementary use of the fitness club with its sauna, indoor swimming pool and gym. Those reserving online with a Novotel Ambassador account will be provided a picnic mat and two picnic chairs on a first-come, first serve basis.

The package is offered on weekdays for 90,000 won. Those who reserve in March will get a 10 percent discount.

For more information and reservations, call the Novotel Ambassador Doksan at (02) 838-1101.







Taste spring with Seoul Dragon City Hotel’s ‘Spring Gourmet’ promotion



The Food Exchange Buffet at the Seoul Dragon City Hotel in Yongsan, Seoul, offers Spring Gourmet promotion filled with spring leaves and seafood.

Invigorating dishes will be served at the buffet, including Korean spring shoot “dureup” with squid, soup and rice made with spring leaves and dry-aged steak. At the live station where dishes are prepared on site, octopus will be served.

The promotion is available until April 25 for 79,000 won per person on weekdays and 99,000 won on weekends.

For more information, call the Seoul Dragon City Hotel at (02) 2223-7000.







Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Spring, Rejuvenate You’ promotion



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Songdo, Incheon, offers its “Spring, Rejuvenate You” promotion at the Feast buffet on the first floor.

Dishes prepared with ingredients found in spring will be the main dishes at the buffet until the end of April. The special spring cuisine includes fresh spring greens, eel perilla soup and boiled duck.

Lunch at Feast is available from noon to 2:30 p.m. for 49,000 won while dinner is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 75,000 won on weekdays and 89,000 won for both lunch and dinner on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call Feast at (032) 835-1710.



