[Diana’s Table] Tofu kimchi

Kimchi tofu (Courtesy of Diana Kang)

This is my version of a very popular Korean dish called tofu kimchi. We usually make this dish with simply boiled tofu and napa cabbage kimchi. While you can serve tofu with fresh kimchi, most families will stir-fry the aged kimchi with pork and vegetables in spicy gochujang sauce. Tofu kimchi makes a good pairing with makgeolli.



I have taken the traditional tofu kimchi and turned it into more of a refreshing salad. I use plain tofu together with seasoned and mashed tofu to enhance the simple yet diverse taste of tofu. It is beautiful in presentation and it can be a healthy menu option when entertaining guests.

Here’s to your health and many happy times shared with family and friends. Happy cooking and happier eating!



Ingredients:



1 whole tofu, medium firm

Boil for two minutes. Drain water and set aside. When cooled, cut tofu into a round shape with a round mold. Divide the round tofu into two parts. Keep one and set aside. Mash the other and season with 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil.



1/2 cup of chopped kimchi

Season with 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon of sesame oil.



Small handful of baby greens or cilantro



Sesame dressing

1/4 cup of sesame salad dressing

1 tablespoon of horseradish sauce

1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar



Mix well.



Layer the tofu by using the round mold. First use plain tofu at the bottom. Stack chopped kimchi. Add the mashed tofu. Top with baby greens. Pour sesame dressing evenly. Sprinkle with whole roasted sesame seeds before serving.





Diana’s Table (Courtesy of Diana Kang)

Diana Kang is a lifestyle content creator specializing in Korean food and food culture. She has worked as an executive producer of the PBS series on Korean food “Kimchi Chronicles,” and has written regular columns on celebrity chefs, specialty ingredients and family recipes. -- Ed.