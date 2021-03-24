Pulmuone aims to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods in plant-based food

Pulmuone’s plant-forward food products in South Korea (Pulmuone)



Amid the growing popularity of plant-based proteins as healthy and eco-friendly alternatives to meat, Pulmuone aims to become a leader in the plant-based food industry, the company said Wednesday.



The South Korean food company’s Plant Protein Meal Bureau will release new products domestically and globally, in countries including the US, China and Japan, it added.



Pulmuone, which revealed a three-year plan for the plant-based food push, chose six categories to focus on: plant-based protein food, plant-based low-carbohydrate food, plant-based meat, plant-based beverages and drinkable food, plant-based yogurt and plant-based convenience food.



In Korea this year, Pulmuone said it will launch 20 new products in three categories, of which eight items have been already completely developed.



Pulmuone’s business strategy for plant-forward foods signifies its healthy and eco-friendly commitment to “LOHAS” (lifestyles of health and sustainability) values through minimizing the use of meat and offering plant-based foods and diets, the company explained.



For markets outside of Korea, Pulmuone said it will localize its plant-forward foods tailored to the respective markets.





Products of Plantspired, a plant-forward food brand of Pulmuone Foods USA (Pulmuone)