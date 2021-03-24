S. Korea, US, Japan to hold high-level talks next week

President Moon Jae-in’s top security adviser Suh Hoon is expected to head to Washington DC next week to hold talks with his US and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Shigeru Kitamura, amid Washington’s ongoing policy review on North Korea.
According to the White House on Tuesday, the US National Security Council will host the trilateral meeting at the end of next week, while the allies also plan to hold separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the daylong schedules.
The high-level talks come as the US is speeding up a comprehensive review of its policies on North Korea that includes a series of talks with virtually every individual who has been involved in negotiations with Pyongyang since the mid-1990s, including Trump administration officials.
“We are in the final stages of that review, and next week we plan to host the national security advisers of Japan and the Republic of Korea to discuss the outcomes and other issues,” a senior White House official told reporters, referring to South Korea by its official name.
“This is the first time that we will have convened the trilat at this level. And these will be among the most senior foreign officials to visit Washington since the start of the Biden administration.”
The official reaffirmed the importance of a trilateral alliance to counter a defiant North Korea but didn’t rule out diplomacy in reengaging with the reclusive regime.
Earlier on the day, Seoul and Washington authorities also played down North Korea’s missile launch over the weekend, calling the move “normal military activity” that is not covered by US sanctions.
During next week’s talks, the US will also likely seek to defrost chilly relations between South Korea and Japan as part of its efforts to strengthen ties among the three nations in confronting a more assertive China as well as rolling back North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.
“You’ve got more tensions between Japan and South Korea, and of course, US-China relations are heading into a complex period,” another senior US official said during the teleconference.
“All of those reasons underscore why the United States engaging effectively, with respect to the North Korean challenge, is so important as we go forward.”
Seoul’s Cheong Wa Dae has not yet confirmed the trilateral meeting.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)