 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Samsung to launch new premium vacuum cleaner in April

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 14:27       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 14:27
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's new BESPOKE Jet vacuum cleaner to be released in South Korea in April. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday, shows the company's new BESPOKE Jet vacuum cleaner to be released in South Korea in April. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its new premium vacuum cleaner will go on sale in South Korea next month as the tech giant targets to boost home appliance goods amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

The BESPOKE Jet, featuring an automatic dust emptying system in a battery charging station, will be sold at between 890,000 won ($780) and 1.39 million won here starting in April, according to Samsung.

The new cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes in four colors -- midnight blue, woody green, misty white and sun yellow -- under the BESPOKE brand, which Samsung has been promoting to meet user preference in home appliances.

The product was introduced as the Jet 95 at all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, where it won the Innovation Awards.

Samsung said at 2.5 kilograms, the latest Jet vacuum cleaner is 0.23 kilograms lighter than the previous model and offers better suction power at a maximum 210 watts.

The product also provides a water-spraying type mop brush with the pad using antibacterial materials.

Samsung said it is offering a lifetime warranty for the vacuum cleaner's inverter motor and will fix or replace parts for free. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114